Cricket

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad team name, logo to be revealed today; check franchise's remaining purse

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad team name, logo to be revealed today; check franchise&#039;s remaining purse
(Source: Twitter)

Hardik Pandya is set to captain the new franchise from Gujarat in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League, IPL 2022. 

The former Mumbai Indians player was bought by the franchise for Rs  15 crore. The other two players the team has bought are Rashid Khan for Rs 12 crore and Shubman Gill for Rs 8 crore.

At 12.30 pm IST, on Wednesday (February 9), the team name of the franchise will be made official. As per some reports, the team name will be Ahmedabad Titans. The Team logo will also be revealed with the team name. Fans can watch the reveal on Star Sports from 12. 30 pm. 

Here's everything you need to know about the new franchise:

IPL 2022 Ahmedabad Captain – Hardik Pandya – Rs 15 crore

Ahmedabad IPL franchise 3 picks:

Hardik Pandya (Captain) – Rs 15 crore
Rashid Khan – Rs 15 Crore
Shubman Gill – Rs 8 Crore

Ahmedabad’s coaching staff:

Ashish Nehra (Head coach)
Gary Kirsten (Mentor)

Ahmedabad Remaining Purse: 52 crore

