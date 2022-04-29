When Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh takes field on Friday (April 29) to take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants, the broadcasters will flash his record so far in IPL 2022. He has taken only 3 wickets from 8 games and many may feel that he has bowled poorly, just by looking at the numbers.

However, T20 cricket is beyond the numbers most of the times. The impact that Arshdeep has created has been huge and that is why despite not picking wickets, Arshdeep continues to take the new ball for Punjab.

Arshdeep has been bowling with an economy rate of under 6. At the death, he has an economy rate of 5.66 which is better than the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Kagiso Rabada.

And that is why he is getting a lot of praise from the cricketing experts.

Former England spinner is the latest to praise him.

"His numbers at the death are as good as they can get. Death bowlers are so hard to find and we saw what Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan did against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Arshdeep is really, really good."

"He doesn`t bowl too many variations but he has got a very good yorker and keeps bowling them outside off. He has got a slower ball and a bumper but he keeps it simple. And, that`s the key to his success. He is also a little bit quicker than you think," Swann was quoted as saying by cricket.com.

Not to forget, even former India head coach Ravi Shastri said the same for Arshdeep and also went on to say that he may play for Indian soon.