IPL 2022: BCCI keep overseas option open to organise league due to rising COVID-19 cases in India

Following a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in India yet again, there are several reports coming in that the Indian Premier League 2022, scheduled to take place in April, might move out of the country once again. Meanwhile, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official on Sunday (January 9) said that the board is prioritising holding the tournament in India but the decision will be dependent on what the state governments decide.

As per a Sports Tak report, the board is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and no decision has been taken as of now with regards to venues for the tournament. “BCCI is exploring all options which include overseas IPL as well. But the focus is to host the IPL in India for sure. As of now the priority is the auction, and the board will soon take a call,” it said.

The 2020 edition was entirely held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While the 2021 IPL was initially scheduled to be held in India behind closed doors, the league had to be postponed halfway through due to a rising number of cases within the bio-bubbles amidst the deadly second wave of the virus in the country.

#CapitalClicks Dilli's baarish is an emotion in itself, captured beautifully by Instagram/gulnaz_clicks Use #CapitalClicks and tag us on your photos based in #Delhi to stand a chance to get featured #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/7xO7adO9ZN — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 9, 2022

It was then resumed and completed later in the year in the UAE. Recently, the Indian cricket board recently postponed all upcoming domestic tournaments, including the Ranji Trophy, due to the pandemic.

The BCCI have already postponed the domestic tournaments, including Ranji Trophy, due to rise in COVID-19 cases in India. The board is also considering a preponement of the T20 league, while potential venues including Mumbai are also up for discussion.

According to Cricbuzz website, BCCI are plotting a potential ‘Plan B’ for the upcoming 15th season of the IPL. BCCI is reportedly considering Mumbai as the sole venue to host the entire edition of the tournament. At this stage, two options are on the table – 10 centres or just three centres namely the Wankhede, CCI (Brabourne Stadium) and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

(with IANS inputs)