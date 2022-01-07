IPL 2022: BCCI ready to delay mega auction, organise entire league only in Mumbai due to COVID-19 spread

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are bracing themselves for a possible delayed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, scheduled for February 12 and 13. The decision to postpone the auction will not be due to COVID-19 but chalk out the right agreement between the American company CVC and their ownership of Ahmedabad franchise.

“The protracted delay is only because of the efforts from the legal luminaries to find the right wordings for the fine print of the agreement and the broad consensus is understood to have been reached already. While there is an acknowledgement from all concerned that the issue is taking too much time but it is believed that the delay cannot be avoided,” a report on Cricbuzz website stated.

The BCCI have already postponed the domestic tournaments, including Ranji Trophy, due to rise in COVID-19 cases in India. The board is also considering a preponement of the T20 league, while potential venues including Mumbai are also up for discussion.

According to the website, BCCI are plotting a potential ‘Plan B’ for the upcoming 15th season of the IPL. BCCI is reportedly considering Mumbai as the sole venue to host the entire edition of the tournament. At this stage, two options are on the table – 10 centres or just three centres namely the Wankhede, CCI (Brabourne Stadium) and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

A return to the UAE has not been discussed, with the BCCI not keen on hosting the tournament in the Gulf nation. The last 1.5 seasons of the IPL were held in the UAE, followed by the T20 World Cup in October last year. The option of advancing the starting date by week — from April 2 to March 25 – is also being considered.

New title sponsor for Lucknow franchise

Fantasy sports platform My11Circle has signed up with RP-Sanjiv Goenka group's Lucknow franchise as the official title sponsor of the team for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. The three-year deal will see My11Circle logo featuring on the Lucknow team jersey.

Commenting on the partnership, Raghu Iyer, CEO, RPSG Sports said, “We are delighted to have My11Circle as our Principal Team Sponsor. We thank them for the faith they have shown in our new franchise and are confident that this will be a winning partnership.”

Lucknow franchise is one of the new teams apart from Ahmedabad side in the upcoming season of IPL.

(with PTI inputs)