Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw is admitted in hospital and currently recovering from fever." Admitted in hospital and recovering from fever.

The 22-year-old Shaw missed Delhi's previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Mandeep Singh taking his place at the top of the order. It is understood that the batter experienced intense fever which likely forced the Capitals' medical staff to move him out of the team hotel.

"Admitted in hospital and recovering from fever. Thank you for all your good wishes, will be back in action soon," wrote Shaw along with a photograph of himself in a hospital bed, on Instagram.

aafi haandar Debut Incoming

Go well, @KonaBharat #YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #CSKvDC | #TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/XQDSG8Xskk

— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 8, 2022



The attacking Delhi opener has scored 259 runs in nine matches so far and is set to miss back-to-back games due to his illness.The Rishabh Pant-led side Delhi, who have won five out of their ten matches, will face Chennai Super Kings at the D.Y Patil Stadium, later on, Sunday.

Meanwhile, DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss against Chennai Super Kings and chose to field first here at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Delhi Capitals are currently placed fifth in the points table with 10 points, having won three in their last five games. They had registered a 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are pretty much out of the tournament, sitting at the ninth position in the table with six points. They had registered a 13-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game. Shivam Dubey will replace an unfit Ravindra Jadeja for CSK.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said at the toss, "I think the wicket is on the decent side. We want to chase. The season has been up and down. We are focussing on the positives. It is going to be a good match. I have learned a lot from him. Let's see how I execute them.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said at the toss, "We would have bowled first looking at our combination. We had a bad season earlier but we made the most of it. It really helped us. When there are forward changes after a big auction, sometimes you need to see what is the best combination. Jaddu is not fit and Dube comes in.

Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary. (ANI)