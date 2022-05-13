Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders received a major blow as their lead pacer Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remaining games of IPL 2022 on Friday. Cummins suffered a hip injury in the match against Mumbai Indians. The Australian pacer will head back to Sydney to rest the injury.

This is a big blow for KKR team management as Pat was looking in good rhythm in the last few matches where he team up with Tim Southee to provide his team with wickets upfront. Cummins had seven wickets to his name in five games this season. He was also handy with the bat as he had scored a match-winning fifty against Mumbai Indians.

Cummins’ injury isn’t too serious and he’s expected to regain full fitness within a couple of weeks. Cricket Australia rested Cummins for their upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka next month, thus Pat Cummins' fitness issue will not hamper the Australian cricket team. He will be back with the national side for ODI and Test tour of Sri Lanka.