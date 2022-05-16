Rajasthan Royals received a huge boost ahead of the clash against Chennai Super Kings as the Sanju Samson-led team's batter Shimron Hetmyer rejoined the RR's camp after his departure to Guyana for departure the birth of his first child.

Hetmyer had left the RR camp on May 8 after the clash against Punjab Kings, as he wanted to be with his wife during the birth of their first child.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Hetmyer is undergoing quarantine as per IPL protocol and will be out in time to train ahead of Royal's final league match on Friday (May 20) against MS Dhoni-led CSK.

Shimron Hetmyer has travelled back to Guyana early morning today for the imminent birth of his first child, but he’ll be back soon. Read more: https://t.co/cTUb3vFiNl#RoyalsFamily | @SHetmyer pic.twitter.com/u52aO9Dcct — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 8, 2022

The-25-year-old Hetmyer, who was bought by the Royals for Rs 8.5 crore in the auction, has been a vital cog for the former champions this season. He has managed 291 runs from eleven appearances at a fantastic strike rate of 166.29 along with an impressive batting average of 72.75.

Coming to the team, RR won their previous clash against Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs and registered their eighth win of the season. They are currently at the second spot at the points table and have virtually sealed the playoff berth.