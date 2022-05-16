हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Big boost for RR as THIS player rejoins team ahead of CSK clash

Shimron Hetmyer had left the RR camp on May 8 after the clash against Punjab Kings, as he wanted to be with his wife during the birth of their first child.

IPL 2022: Big boost for RR as THIS player rejoins team ahead of CSK clash
RR batter Shimron Hetmyer (Source: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals received a huge boost ahead of the clash against Chennai Super Kings as the Sanju Samson-led team's batter Shimron Hetmyer rejoined the RR's camp after his departure to Guyana for departure the birth of his first child.

Hetmyer had left the RR camp on May 8 after the clash against Punjab Kings, as he wanted to be with his wife during the birth of their first child.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Hetmyer is undergoing quarantine as per IPL protocol and will be out in time to train ahead of Royal's final league match on Friday (May 20) against MS Dhoni-led CSK.

The-25-year-old Hetmyer, who was bought by the Royals for Rs 8.5 crore in the auction, has been a vital cog for the former champions this season. He has managed 291 runs from eleven appearances at a fantastic strike rate of 166.29 along with an impressive batting average of 72.75.

Coming to the team, RR won their previous clash against Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs and registered their eighth win of the season. They are currently at the second spot at the points table and have virtually sealed the playoff berth.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022rajasthan royalsShimron HetmyerRR
Next
Story

BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge

Must Watch

PT8M43S

Lawyer Vishu Jain has claimed that a Shivling of 8 meters diameter has been found