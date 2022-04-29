The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly opened up about scrapping off bio-bubble from IPL. Ganguly said that if the cases do not rise in India then bio-bubbles can be dumped. BCCI is hosting the IPL 2022 league stage of the IPL 2022 in Maharashtra. Three stadiums from Mumbai and one from Pune are being used in this edition, in order to restrict travel.

In an interview with News 18 Ganguly said, "If the Covid cases do not rise in the country, bio-bubbles may not be required after the IPL. But, we will have to wait and watch for how long will they will be able to play in one place. Covid is here to stay – it will be around for another 10 years, so we have to live with it."

Before Covid-19, IPL used to follow a round-robin format where all eight teams used to play 14 games - seven home and seven away. But with the induction of two news teams, it will be a herculean task for BCCI to structure the format in a way where teams play home and away games. Former India captain also added that the Covid is here to stay for around 10 years and we will have to live with it.

Scrapping off the bio-bubble might attract foreign players who are pulling out of the cash-rich league due to bio-bubble fatigue.

Players who pulled out of IPL 2022 due to bio-bubble fatigue

Jason Roy

Ben Stokes

Mitchell Starc

Kylie Jamieson

Ganguly also spoke about the form of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and former Royal Challengers skipper Virat Kohli. BCCI President feels that both the batters are great players and will return to form soon.

"They are great players and I am sure they will get back in form. I hope they start scoring runs soon. I don’t know what is going on in Virat Kohli’s head but I am sure he will regain his form and get some good runs. He is a great player," Ganguly said.