IPL 2022

IPL 2022: BLAME GAME in PBKS after loss against LSG, skipper Mayank Agarwal says THIS

Punjab Kings failed to chase a modest target against LSG and lost the game by 20 runs. PBKS are at the 7th place on the points table and wins in their last 5 games too might not guarantee them a place in the IPL 2022 playoffs.

IPL 2022: BLAME GAME in PBKS after loss against LSG, skipper Mayank Agarwal says THIS
File image (Source: Twitter)

After facing defeat against Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs on Friday, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal blamed the disappointing show by the batters for the loss and said that there were too many soft dismissals during their chase.

Mohsin Khan bagged three wickets while Dushmantha Chameera and Krunal Pandya bagged two each for Lucknow Super Giants as they restricted Punjab Kings to 133/8 in 20 overs and registered a 20-run win at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Punjab Kings' batters were disappointing, as none of them could really manage to score big for the team. Mayank Agarwal after getting a good start was caught by LSG skipper KL Rahul after scoring 25 runs. Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Jitesh Sharma too got out cheaply.

"I think we just kept losing wickets. We had batsmen who were set and we kept getting out. So many soft dismissals for us. It is disappointing and we have to face the truth. We didn't bat well enough and we were below par with the bat. The new ball was doing a bit, seaming around and there was some bounce, it was a crucial period and after that it did get better to bat on," said Mayank Agarwal in a post-match presentation.

However, Mayank also lauded the Punjab Kings bowlers for their fantastic performance with the ball. The pace trio of Rababda (4/38), Arshdeep Singh (0/23) and Sandeep Sharma (1/18) bowled brilliantly, while leg spinner Rahul Chahar scalped two wickets.

"We are bowling exceedingly well and doing a lot of right things as a bowling unit. Arshdeep has stepped up, Rahul got wickets and KG being the big guy is always stepping up and getting us important wickets," said Agarwal.

Punjab Kings are at the 7th place on the points table and wins in their last 5 games too might not guarantee them a place in the playoffs.

