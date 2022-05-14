हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ravindra Jadeja

IPL 2022: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan BREAKS his silence over rift between franchise and Ravindra Jadeja

The rumour is on in the CSK camp that Jadeja leaving IPL campaign midway through the season might have something to do with an alleged rift. 

IPL 2022: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan BREAKS his silence over rift between franchise and Ravindra Jadeja

After Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of IPL 2022 due to an injury, another news followed that Chennai Super Kings have unfollowed him on Instagram

"Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season," CSK had said in a statement.

This is what CSK's official release said. But the rumour is on in the CSK camp that Jadeja leaving IPL campaign midway through the season might have something to do with an alleged rift. 

"Yes he has a injury, no doubt about it. But it is also true that all is not well between Jadeja and CSK management. Things have not been normal since he was unceremoniously dumped as captain. He felt let down and wasn’t his usual self after that," a source in the CSK camp told Insidesport.

Soon, fans found out that CSK have unfollowed Jadeja, their former captain, on Instagram. That sparked the rumour of rift even more. 

But now CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan has spoken up on the issue. He said that he is not aware about anything related to social media.

"Social media, I absolutely do not follow anything. I have no knowledge of what is going on there. What I can tell you is that from the management side, there has been no problem and whatever is there on social media, I’m not aware. Jadeja firmly remains in the CSK’s scheme of things for the future, always," he said.

 

