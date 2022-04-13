Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube notched up his career-best Indian Premier League (IPL) score of 95 to set up the first win of the 2022 season for the defending champions over Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dube smashed a 46-ball 95 with 8 sixes and five fours as CSK posted 216/4 against RCB to register a 23-run win – their first in five matches in IPL 2022.

Dube put on 165 runs for the third wicket with Robin Uthappa, who also notched up his best IPL score of 88 off 50 balls. After his match-winning knock, Dube said that he considers former India southpaw Yuvraj Singh as his ‘role model’.

“Yuvi (Yuvraj) pa is always a role model for a left-hander. Many people told me that I bat like him. As the situation and captain and coach tell me, I am ready to bat anywhere,” Dube said during the post-match presentation.

“We were looking for the first win and I am happy to contribute. I am more focused this time on my basics. I spoke to the seniors and Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai also helped me. He said let your skill take care. I wanted to time the ball well and stay still and maintain my balance,” Dube added.

Having notched up his first win as captain of Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja, on Tuesday (April 12) said he is still learning in his role and it will take some time ‘to get things going’. After four successive losses, CSK finally opened their account on Tuesday with a 23-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“First of all, this is the first victory as a captain ever. I would like to dedicate to my wife because first victory is always special,” Jadeja said in the post-match presentation after CSK restricted RCB to 193 for 9 while chasing an imposing 217 to win.

“Previous four games, we couldn’t cross the line. But as a team, we came good. As a captain, I am still picking brains of the senior players. Mahi bhai is there, I always go to him and discuss. Moulding into a new role, it’ll take time to get things going. I am still learning and trying to get better with each game.”

Jadeja said the team didn’t panic despite losing four successive matches. “Our management don't put pressure on me, they are relaxed, they always come to me and motivate. We have plenty of experience in our dressing room. Experience comes into play, we don’t panic early. We try to keep ourselves calm, we back ourselves and we look to play positive cricket. We'll look to push hard, we've got the momentum, we'll try and continue the momentum.”

(with PTI inputs)