Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad stormed back into the form with a match-winning knock of 99 run in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. MS Dhoni's CSK got back on winning ways with 13-run win over SRH. Gaikwad and Devon Conway's 182 runs partnership led the foundation while Mukesh Choudhary's four-wicket haul was sealed the game for four-time champions.

Gaikwad and Conway's partnership for the first wicket broke a record held by former CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson. Gaikwad and Conway now hold the record for the highest partnership by CSK in the history of IPL. In the post-match conversation, Ruturaj took a dig on former CSK opener and current Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis.

"I think Faf would be jealous a little bit. But it's okay. It feels really nice to have the record," Ruturaj told CSK TV.

"In powerplay, we didn't start off well but I kept telling him that we are in and after that it's going to be pretty much easy for us to get going. I reminded him the wicket is slightly tough and we both carry on as long as we want. He also showed great courage to take on the bowlers. Very happy for him because he was eager to perform for this lovely franchise," CSK opener added.

Highest Partnerships for CSK in IPL

182 R Gaikwad & D Conway (1st Wkt v SRH) 2022

181* S Watson & F du Plessis (1st Wkt v PBKS)2020

165 R Uthappa & S Dube (3rd Wkt v RCB)2022

159 M Hussey & M Vijay (1st Wkt v RCB)2011

152 M Vijay & A Morkel (3rd Wkt v RR)2010

"It's really special. I can't put in words. They don't come and see my matches. But I wanted to come and experience the atmosphere, experience the CSK thing. Obviously, they don't come with any expectation of me scoring. I know it might be playing in their minds, but I am really thankful to god and thankful to them for supporting me. I hope I have made them proud. Thankfully, I gave my best," Ruturaj concluded.