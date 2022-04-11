After a remarkable victory against IPL 2022 table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, Delhi Capitals' swashbuckling batter David Warner celebrated the team's victory, shouting a famous dialogue from the Bollywood movie 'Uri', which starred Vicky Kaushal.

Warner, who had a very bad last season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, joined the Delhi Capitals in 2022 and led the dressing room celebration.

Delhi Capitals posted a short clip on social media, with the batter asking the team "How's the Josh" and the team replying "High sir", imitating the iconic scene from the Bollywood movie Uri. Watch the video here:

A fantastic four-wicket haul from left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav combined with left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed taking three wickets helped Delhi Capitals snap their two-match losing streak with a 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner contributed a half-century (67 off 45) to the team's big score of 215/5 against KKR.