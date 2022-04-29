Delhi Capitals claimed their fourth win of the season by beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the 41st match of IPL 2022. DC thrashed KKR by four wickets at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Delhi's opener David Warner played a key role in the win by scoring quickfire 42 runs in 26 balls with the help of eight boundaries. The southpaw was the highest run-scorer in the chase. After the match, Warner celebrated the win in his own style.

Warner shared a video featuring his two daughters and wife. The Warner family was seen dancing to a trending tune. Warner's wife, Candice, and daughters began the dance while David joined them later. Warner is known for his dance moves and often shares videos on social media.

Warner shared the video with the caption, "What we do when we win another game @candywarner1."

Notably, Warner completed 1000 runs against KKR on Thursday. Warner, who holds the record of scoring the most half-centuries in the history of IPL, completed 1,000 runs against the Shreyas Iyer’s side in the T20 league. Interestingly, Warner has also scored 1,000 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL as well. Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Warner has now become the only player in the history of IPL to score 1,000 runs against two teams.

PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan has scored 1,029 runs against four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhawan’s opening partner in Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has smashed 1,018 runs against Kolkata in the IPL. Warner has amassed 1,005 runs against PBKS and 1000-plus runs against KKR in the league now