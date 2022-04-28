IPL 2022: After a terrible last week, finally some good news is coming Delhi Capitals' way as Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert, the two overseas batters who had tested positive for Covid-19, joined the training session on April 27 (Wednesday).

But it will be interesting to see who Marsh replaces in the playing 11 with power-hitter Rovman Powell showing he can be dangerous with the willow in hand at the death overs. The West Indian batter smashed three sixes off the last 3 balls to almost take DC to an impossible win vs Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter.

Marsh's return will mean that Sarfaraz Khan will have to make way for him. He has not got any chances so far and whatever opportunities he has got, he has not been able to make much use of it.

Marsh will be DC's fourth overseas player with David Warner, Powell also in their. Will DC opt for Mustafizur Rahman or bring back Anrich Nortje is something we need to see at the toss.

KKR are expected to bring back Pat Cummins back in place of Tim Southee.

Take a look at DC and KKR's predicted XI below:

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman/Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

KKR Probable XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings/Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh/Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee/Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy