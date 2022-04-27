हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Good news for Delhi Capitals' fans as Mitchell Marsh, Tim Seifert return to training

Delhi Capitals' players Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert, who had contracted Covid-19 last week, are back to training camp.  

Source: Twitter

Marsh and Seifert were seen training with their Delhi Capitals team-mates on the eve of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Delhi Capitals took to social media to share photos of the two cricketers from the training session.

"We are feeling Good. Great to have you back at the training, boys," DC said in a social media post.

Australian all-rounder Marsh had to be hospitalised last Monday after returning positive for the virus, days after the initial COVID-19 scare in their camp.

Seifert tested positive two days after Marsh's positive report. Both the players were isolated.

