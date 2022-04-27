Delhi Capitals have had a average IPL 2022 so far. They have not yet played dominating cricket for which they are known for.

The 2020 finalists have blown hot and cold so far, winning 3 games out of 4.

DC captain Rishabh Pant is clearly frustrated and it showed in the way he behaved in their last encounter vs Rajasthan Royals (RR).

__ "We got 7 games to go and we've got to be at our best." __@ShaneRWatson33 talked about the mood in the DC camp, and what the boys need to do to make it to the #IPL2022 playoffs.

Capitals will have to raise their game in the second half of the tournament to make it to playoffs and the assistant coach Shane Watson seem to agree.

"For us to get into the final, we have to be consistently playing at our best for the whole 40 overs, not just 35 or 36 overs. We know we can do that. So, definitely, the most exciting thing is that we have got incredible skill and incredible talent within our group. We just got to harness that and bring that together for the next seven games," said Watson in a release by the franchise.

"For me, the most important thing is, us getting closer and closer and playing the perfect game of T20 cricket and just doing that over and over again. We had that a few times, we did that against Punjab Kings. We were good, we weren`t at our absolute best, but Punjab Kings on that day weren`t great. We also had some other performances where we got really close to that, and that`s all we can do."

"But, it also made us appreciate getting out, getting to the ground, getting to the training, and getting to the game as well. And, to appreciate being out in the fresh air, making the most of it. So, it was definitely a challenging week for everyone, having sort of worked through that isolation period."

Watson was very impressed by Rovman Powell's last-over power-hitting in the game against RR. Required 36 off the last 6 balls, he smashed three back to back sixes before the no-ball controversy stole the momentum away from him.

"It`s exciting for Rovman and for Delhi Capitals as well. He has got incredible power, he has got incredible skills and he has shown this on the international stage for West Indies a number of times. We all knew that it was just a matter of time when he was going to put it all together in a game and in the situation that arose for him."