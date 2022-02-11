हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting compares Rishabh Pant to Adam Gilchrist, says THIS

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting says India's wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and Australian legend Adam Gilchrist are little bit alike.

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting compares Rishabh Pant to Adam Gilchrist, says THIS
Rishabh Pant. (Source: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals coach and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels both Rishabh Pant and former batter Adam Gilchrist have a similar approach however, he wants the India wicket-keeper to at least play 50-60 Test matches before making any comparisons.

Ponting, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, has watched Pant from close quarters during the Indian Premier League (IPL)."Yeah, [they are] little bit the same. I know Rishabh's really burst onto the scene, but let's just let him play his 50-60 Test matches first before we start making comparisons to one of the all-time great wicket-keeper batters," Ponting said on The ICC Review.

The former Australia skipper also outlined the difference between Pant and Gilchrist's behaviour off and on the field."But if you think about their personalities - Rishabh is a lot more outward, a lot louder, a lot noisier and ultra-competitive," said Ponting.

"Gilly was ultra-competitive as well, but a lot quieter and reserved, until he got his bat in his hand and then he became exactly the same as Rishabh," he added.

Pant had captained Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 and Ponting pointed out how both wicket-keepers have a similar approach while batting."Rishabh will be exactly the same. If you look at Rishabh - I am not sure how many Test hundreds he's got - but he has a few 90s in there. And he's actually got out trying to bring up his hundred with a six. That's the good and the bad, right?" said Ponting while recalling how Gilchrist played risky shots during crunch situations.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketIPL 2022Rishabh PantAdam GilchristRicky PontingDelhi Capitals
Next
Story

Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Mike Hesson reveals plan for IPL 2022 auction, Watch

Must Watch

PT6M43S

Khabren Khatakhat: Akhilesh Yadav will do public relations in Rampur today