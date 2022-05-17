IPL 2022: David Warner's decision to change strike at last moment backfires

Delhi Capitals opening batsman David Warner is in top form and has scored 427 runs in IPL 2022 so far. He is third on the list of highest-run scorers this year. On Monday, DC defeated Punjab Kings by 14 runs to stay alive in the playoffs race. Delhi scored 159 runs in the first innings but there was no contribution from Warner as he was dismissed for a Golden Duck on the first ball of the match by PBKS' Liam Livingstone. However, this was not Warner's destiny as he choose it by himself.

Warner's opening partner in the game Sarfaraz Khan was about to take strike against leg-spinner Livingstone in the first over of the match. However, just before the start of the innings, Warner decided to change the strike with Khan and told him that he will be taking the strike. Warner handed an easy catch to Rahul Chahar at the backward point. The left-handed batsman made the walk back to the dressing room without disturbing the scorers.

Delhi won the match by 14 runs to jump into the top four of the points table. Delhi now need to win their last game of the league stage to cement their place in the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore are their direct competition for the spot but as RCB's NRR is in negative, a win in the final game of the league stage will be enough for DC to qualify for the playoffs.