Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone came out to bat against the Gujarat Titans in a real hurry in Match No. 48 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 3). Livingstone smashed a 10-ball 30 to guide PBKS to an eight-wicket win over table toppers GT with Shikhar Dhawan remaining unbeaten on 62.

England all-rounder Livingstone hammered three sixes in those 10 balls – all of them in one Mohammed Shami over – and one of the maximums was measured at 117m. Livingstone went berserk in the 16th over for three maximums and two fours, also hitting a gigantic six measuring 117 metres – the longest in IPL 2022 so far.

Talking about the ball by Shami, it was an angling-in length delivery and the English batter cleared his front leg and swung his bat with all the power as he sent the ball flying over deep square leg. The right-handed batter then completed a hat-trick of sixes and scored 28 runs in that over.

Watch Liam Livingstone smashing a 117m six off Mohammed Shami here…

The 28-run over of course spoiled Eid for Shami and his teammates, who tasted just their second defeat of the IPL 2022 season. “I didn’t think I was going to bat at one point tonight so it was nice to go in and hit a few out of the middle. I thought Shikhar played beautifully to set it up, him and Bhanu in that partnership to set it up really nicely for us to come in and finish it off. It’s a big win. We needed it after some bad cricket over the last couple of games so it’s nice to turn it around,” Livingstone said at the post-match presentation.

“It helped to have Mayank (Agarwal) in the middle so that if we do lose a couple of wickets, we had some stability. I think sometimes we’ve gone a little bit too hard in this tournament. It’s a massive win and will lift the camp a lot. I think it’s all about learning. It’s very hard to just go and play the way we wanted to play,” he added.