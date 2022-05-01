Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been reprimanded and fined 25 percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

"Mr Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," read the IPL press release.

More to come