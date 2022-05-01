हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

Big BLOW to Delhi Capitals as IPL slaps fine on Prithvi Shaw for THIS reason, check here

Delhi Capitals lost the match to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 runs

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals&#039; Prithvi Shaw slapped with 25 percent fine for breaching IPL Code of Conduct
Source: Twitter

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been reprimanded and fined 25 percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

"Mr Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," read the IPL press release.

More to come

