IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals to wear special jersey in Match 41 vs KKR, check pics

Check out the new jerseys of Delhi Capitals team

Rishabh Pant in DC's new jersey (Source: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals will don a new jersey in Match 41 of IPL 2022 versus Kolkata Knight Riders

The DC Digital Team shared the new jersey pics of players on their social media accounts.

Take a look at their new jesey below: 

DC begin the second half of the tournament with an aim to fix their current issues and make it to playoffs. 

They have lost 4 out of 7 games so far and their team combination has looked off all throughout this season. 

DC head coach Ricky Ponting believes that his side will come over this crisis by staying positive.

"We’ve all gotta trust that, we’ve all gotta believe that, we’ve all gotta stay up being positive and if we are, things will definitely change for us. So let’s hope, it's the back half of this season, we win 5 out of the last 7, we’ll find ourselves where we wanna be," said Ponting.

Axar Patel is just one wicket away from completing 150 T20 wickets as well as 100 IPL wickets. 

Khaleel Ahmed is also on cusp of a record, as he is two wickets away from 100 T20 scalps. Mustafizur is just 4 away from 250 T20 wickets.  

Not to forget, DC captain Rishabh Pant will be playing his 150th T20 tonight. With good current form, an amazing strike rate of 182.05 and an impressive average of 47.33 at the Wankhede, one can expect something special from the skipper.

