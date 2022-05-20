Delhi Capitals will play a must-win game vs Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 21 (Saturday) as a loss could knock them out of the IPL 2022. DC could have had it easy had Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Gujarat Titans in Thursday's match. However, RCB outplaying GT in that games means DC will have to win their last-encounter of the group stage vs Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.

Not to forget, many RCB fans are cheering for Mumbai Indians, asking the team to beat DC in the all-important clash. Danish Sait, who is host cum anchor with RCB, sent two tweets after RCB beat GT last night at Wankhede stadium.

He wrote: "We are 1 family @reliancegroup Do it for family! Beat DC." He also tagged MI captain Rohit Sharma in another tweet and wrote: "Dearest @ImRo45 Bengaluru Loves you! Please beat DC for us. Thank you in advance."

Check out his tweets:

Never liked anyone doing any favors for us anyway - equation is simple - we win on Saturday and we get the opportunity of going further in @IPL - if we don't - then we are out and don't deserve to be in the playoffs, have full confidence in my boys - let's do this @DelhiCapitals — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) May 19, 2022

Dearest @ImRo45 Bengaluru Loves you! Please beat DC for us _ Thank you in advance. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 19, 2022

Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal, however, does not believing asking for any help from others. He tweeted that his team's fate is in their hands and wishes the best of luck to his team.

It is clear that the onus will be on Rishabh Pant and Co when they take on five-time champions Mumbai who would also be looking to finish the tournament with a win after having a disastrous IPL 2022.