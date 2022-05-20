हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Don't want any favours, Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal makes a BIG statement ahead of DC vs MI clash

Not to forget, many RCB fans are cheering for Mumbai Indians, asking the team to beat DC in the all-important clash. Danish Sait, who is host cum anchor with RCB, sent two tweets after RCB beat GT last night at Wankhede stadium. 

IPL 2022: Don&#039;t want any favours, Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal makes a BIG statement ahead of DC vs MI clash
Source: Twitter

Delhi Capitals will play a must-win game vs Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 21 (Saturday) as a loss could knock them out of the IPL 2022. DC could have had it easy had Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Gujarat Titans in Thursday's match. However, RCB outplaying GT in that games means DC will have to win their last-encounter of the group stage vs Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.

Not to forget, many RCB fans are cheering for Mumbai Indians, asking the team to beat DC in the all-important clash. Danish Sait, who is host cum anchor with RCB, sent two tweets after RCB beat GT last night at Wankhede stadium. 

He wrote: "We are 1 family @reliancegroup Do it for family! Beat DC." He also tagged MI captain Rohit Sharma in another tweet and wrote: "Dearest @ImRo45 Bengaluru Loves you! Please beat DC for us. Thank you in advance."

Check out his tweets:

Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal, however, does not believing asking for any help from others. He tweeted that his team's fate is in their hands and wishes the best of luck to his team. 

Parth wrote: "Never liked anyone doing any favors for us anyway - equation is simple - we win on Saturday and we get the opportunity of going further in @IPL - if we don’t - then we are out and don’t deserve to be in the playoffs, have full confidence in my boys - let’s do this @DelhiCapitals."

It is clear that the onus will be on Rishabh Pant and Co when they take on five-time champions Mumbai who would also be looking to finish the tournament with a win after having a disastrous IPL 2022.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022DC playoffs scenarioParth Jindal statement ahead of DC vs MIDC vs MI IPL 2022Virat KohliRishabh Pantwhat dc need to do to qualify for playoffsIPL 2022 Playoffs scenario
Next
Story

IPL 2022: David Warner reveals his new nickname given by Delhi Capitals camp -Watch

Must Watch

PT35M28S

PM Modi addresses BJP office bearers in Jaipur