IPL 2022

IPL 2022: DRS controversy erupts in KKR vs SRH game as Rinku Singh forgets to take review in time

KKR head coach Brendon McCullum was seen having a discussion with the fourth umpire but it was to no avail as it was the fault of the batters in the middle for failing to take the review in time. 

Another DRS controversy erupted in IPL 2022 as Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh forgot to take review in time and eventually had to go out.

KKR head coach Brendon McCullum was seen having a discussion with the fourth umpire but it was to no avail as it was the fault of the batters in the middle for failing to take the review in time. 

What had happened?

Natarajan bowled a perfect yorker which hit Rinku's pads on the full. It was followed by a huge appeal from the bowler and the fielders and umpire KN Anantha Padmanabhan took a long time before raising his finger. Then the batters - Sam Billings and Rinku - started discussing. The timer came down to zero and the review was not taken. Both Rinku and Billings were having a chat before umpire Anil Kumar Chaudhary walked up to the batters and said time is up.

Billings said that he had signalled for the review immediately, but the rule states that the striker has to signal too and Rinku had not. So the review had been denied.

The replay suggested that Rinku was anyway out as the ball would have hit the base of middle stump. 

