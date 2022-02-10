हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

IPL 2022: Fans brutally troll SRH after they unveil new-look team jersey

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were brutally trolled by their fans after they unvieled their new-look team jersey on Wednesday (February 9). 

IPL 2020: Fans brutally troll SRH after they unveil new-look team jersey

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were brutally trolled by their fans after they unvieled their new-look team jersey on Wednesday (February 9). 

SRH have retained their Orange identity in their new jersey as well. The lower is completely orange while the jersey's sleeves are black with dots in orange colour. 

However the new look jersey was not appreciated by the majority of the SRH fans, some calling it a replica of T-shirts delivery executives of Swiggy food app wear.

Here's how the fans roasted SRH for launching a 'Tasteless' new jersey:

They have 22 spots to fill, including seven overseas players. SRH has the second-highest remaining purse among all teams ahead of the mega auction. They have retained Kane Williamson (INR 14 crore), Abdul Samad (INR 4 crore), Umran Malik (INR 4 crore) in the retention window.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketIPL 2022ipl mega auctionSRHSunrisers Hyderabad
Next
Story

MS Dhoni turns shooter: CSK captain shoots bullets at target - WATCH

Must Watch

PT2M22S

Election on Zee: Zee News appealed to the people, use your vote