IPL 2022: Fans brutally troll SRH after they unveil new-look team jersey

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were brutally trolled by their fans after they unvieled their new-look team jersey on Wednesday (February 9).

SRH have retained their Orange identity in their new jersey as well. The lower is completely orange while the jersey's sleeves are black with dots in orange colour.

However the new look jersey was not appreciated by the majority of the SRH fans, some calling it a replica of T-shirts delivery executives of Swiggy food app wear.

Here's how the fans roasted SRH for launching a 'Tasteless' new jersey:

It's a fashion for IPL franchise to copy things

SRH dress resembles similarly as of Perth Scorchers

It's just that PS jersey look at 1080P and SRH at 144p!! SRH jersey from 2016 was very good!! — Gaurav Taparia (@whogaurav12) February 9, 2022

Swiggy delivery cheskuntara masteruu pic.twitter.com/hUAPLQXg1H — SAm J__Vik_ (@Sam_Jonvik2) February 9, 2022

Your practice sessions jersey is looking better than this _ pic.twitter.com/solpzuiaA8 — _____ F (@DHFMsdian) February 9, 2022

Official sponsor Miranda or Fanta ???? — Seek-4-Cricket (@billanithin29) February 9, 2022

They have 22 spots to fill, including seven overseas players. SRH has the second-highest remaining purse among all teams ahead of the mega auction. They have retained Kane Williamson (INR 14 crore), Abdul Samad (INR 4 crore), Umran Malik (INR 4 crore) in the retention window.