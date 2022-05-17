Mumbai Indians became the first team of IPL 2022 to fall out of the qualifications race to the playoffs. However, after facing a series of losses from the other franchises, Rohit Sharma was left with four games where he could have tested his bench strength and new talents. Adding to that, he did try new combinations but didn't try that one player fans wanted to see the most and left them furious. The player which fans were keen on watching play in the MI jersey is Arjun Tendulkar.

In their previous clash against the Chennai Super Kings, Rohit left hope for the fans saying "There are options that we still want to try," after the match. Rohit's statement in the post-match presentation left the fans in hope that Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar will be seen in action in the IPL 2022.

Rohit Sharma did make changes to his playing eleven in MI's clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday (May 17). However, Arjun Tendulkar was not handed his MI debut cap and fans were not impressed by that decision of Rohit at all.

Here's how the fans reacted...

Children of sports celebrities often face difficulty to prove their talent. @mipaltan not giving any opportunity to Arjun Tendulkar this @IPL after 2 win in 11 matches.

Sad story to any upcoming player in #IPL2022 to sit in dugout after buying in #IPLAuction@ImZaheer @MahelaJay — SKM (@skmendon) May 11, 2022

@mipaltan you should give a chance to #ArjunTendulkar otherwise please don't pick him next time.

We would like to watch him to play @IPL — Yogendra Singh Rana (@IMYuvraj_SR) May 9, 2022

No Arjun Tendulkar again what a shame — mohsinali (@mohsinaliisb) May 17, 2022

How long Arjun Tendulkar has to wait. Inconsequential match today. Why he was not considered? — Manohar Madhavan (@Manohar1223) May 17, 2022

Mumbai Indians is being stubborn now.... playing every single guy but not Arjun Tendulkar.Unreal!! — Gaurav Gawade (@AshTonisher88) May 17, 2022

However, Mumbai Indians still have one match left where they face the Delhi Capitals and Rohit again said that he will try a few more new faces game.

"We want to look at certain players with an eye on next year. We want to have a look at them before making a decision for next year. It is important that the core group plays. We want to keep certain aspects of our Mumbai team. We have one more game after this, and we can try a few more guys in that game," said Rohit after winning the toss against SRH.

Arjun Tendulkar, who is a left-handeed all-rounder was also a part of the Mumbai franchise in the IPL 2021 season. However, he used to practice with the squad in the news but has failed to get debut cap. In the IPL 2022 mega auction, Arjun was bought by MI for a price tag of Rs 30 lakhs.