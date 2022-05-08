IPL 2022: Fazalhaq Farooqi makes IPL debut vs RCB, Who is he? Know here

Afghanistan cricketer Fazalhaq Farooqi is making his IPL debut in the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 54 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The left-arm pacer was bought by SRH in the IPL 2022 auction for Rs 50 Lakh. He replaced Sean Abbott in the SRH playing XI.

Farooqi, who is 21-year-old, has played three T20Is for Afghanistan taking six wickets in it. He has an economy of six and a strike rate of 12 in international T20. He was picked by the Afghanistan national side after his noteworthy perfomance in the U-19 World Cup.

Farooqi has played for Afghanistan Emerging Team, Afghanistan Under-19s, Amo region, Baghlan Province Under-17s, Boost Defenders, Boost Defenders, Faryab Province, Kabul Province, Minister Group Dhaka team and Nangarhar Leopards besides Afghanistan's national side.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against SRH. RCB have fielded an unchanged playing eleven from their previous game. Royal Challengers Bangalore are playing in their green jersey which they wear once in the season to raise awareness about a greener and more sustainable environment. It's apparently a part of the franchise's 'Go Green' initiative.

The Faf du Plessis led side beat Chennai Super Kings in their previous match. The Kane Williamson led side would look to get back to their winning ways as they have lost their last three matches against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

"We'll bat. Nice to win the toss from Kane, he's been winning the tosses. Big confidence for the group from the previous game. Same team. The nice thing with our bowling attack - got quite a lot of options. Siraj is doing the work in the nets, he's training hard, and the performances will come," said Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis after winning the toss.

"I was due to lose to a toss. I was undecided but we have chased well before. We need to do well with the ball upfront. Suchith comes for Gopal, Farooqi comes in for Sean Abbott," said SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson after the toss.

Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood

Sunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Umran Malik.