Faf du Plessis completes his third fifty of the season. He is RCB's most successful batsman in IPL 2022. He reached the milestone in 35 balls with the help of six boundaries and two sixes. On the other side, Patidar is also inching towards his fifty.

After losing Virat Kohli on the first ball of the match, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar are taking the innings forward. The duo have stitched a partnership of 47 runs in the first six overs. Faf is batting on 20 from 16 while Rajat is on 23 in 19 balls.

Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a Golden Duck for the second time in IPL 2022. Jagadeesha Suchith balls it on Kohli's pad, and the RCB batter goes for a flick and finds Kane Williamson at short midwicket. Virat's miserable season continues...

It's humid and really scorching heat temperatures today. Expect to see a lot of sixes. I'm looking for wear and tear. Most certainly, there's a lot of dryness in areas where we're looking to have that turn. Don't be surprised if you see the ball holding up in today's match. Even with the quicks, the hard length balls and cutters will be hard to score. It's probably a 175-180 wicket. Whoever wins the toss I assume will bat.

8 May 2022, 15:07 PM

Both team captains at the toss

Kane Williamson: Was due to lose one. Was undecided but we have been chasing well. Important we do the job with the ball up front. Have two changes. Abbott and Gopal miss out. Farooqi and Suchith come in.

Faf du Plessi: We'll bat. Nice to win the toss from Kane, he's been winning the tosses. Big confidence for the group from the previous game. Same team. Nice thing with our bowling attack - got quite a lot of options. Siraj is doing the work in the nets, he's training hard, and the performances will come.