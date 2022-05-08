8 May 2022, 16:21 PM
Fifty for Faf
Faf du Plessis completes his third fifty of the season. He is RCB's most successful batsman in IPL 2022. He reached the milestone in 35 balls with the help of six boundaries and two sixes. On the other side, Patidar is also inching towards his fifty.
8 May 2022, 15:46 PM
Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar steady RCB's innings
After losing Virat Kohli on the first ball of the match, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar are taking the innings forward. The duo have stitched a partnership of 47 runs in the first six overs. Faf is batting on 20 from 16 while Rajat is on 23 in 19 balls.
8 May 2022, 15:30 PM
Another Golden Duck for Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a Golden Duck for the second time in IPL 2022. Jagadeesha Suchith balls it on Kohli's pad, and the RCB batter goes for a flick and finds Kane Williamson at short midwicket. Virat's miserable season continues...
8 May 2022, 15:08 PM
Pitch Report by Matthew Hayden
It's humid and really scorching heat temperatures today. Expect to see a lot of sixes. I'm looking for wear and tear. Most certainly, there's a lot of dryness in areas where we're looking to have that turn. Don't be surprised if you see the ball holding up in today's match. Even with the quicks, the hard length balls and cutters will be hard to score. It's probably a 175-180 wicket. Whoever wins the toss I assume will bat.
8 May 2022, 15:07 PM
Both team captains at the toss
Kane Williamson: Was due to lose one. Was undecided but we have been chasing well. Important we do the job with the ball up front. Have two changes. Abbott and Gopal miss out. Farooqi and Suchith come in.
Faf du Plessi: We'll bat. Nice to win the toss from Kane, he's been winning the tosses. Big confidence for the group from the previous game. Same team. Nice thing with our bowling attack - got quite a lot of options. Siraj is doing the work in the nets, he's training hard, and the performances will come.
8 May 2022, 15:06 PM
Playing XI
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
8 May 2022, 14:57 PM
Toss Report
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first against Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.
8 May 2022, 14:22 PM
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (C), Aiden Markram (VC)
Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazelwood, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik
Captain: Glenn Maxwell
Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli
8 May 2022, 14:21 PM
SRH Probable XI: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj
8 May 2022, 14:19 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.
