IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Four people arrested in Navi Mumbai for betting on IPL matches

Representational image (Source: Twitter)

Police have arrested four persons in Navi Mumbai, among them a scrap dealer and a caterer, for allegedly placing bets on cricket matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022), police said on Monday (April 18).

Officials of the Crime Branch of the Navi Mumbai police on Sunday night raided a premises in the city and arrested them for accepting bets on IPL matches on mobile phones, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime Vinayak Vast said.

They also seized mobile phones and cash totalling Rs 3,20,600 from the quartet, he said.

Offences under relevant provisions of the IPC, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Telegraph Act were registered against the four identified as Iftekar Ahmed Ishrak Ahmed Khan, 31, scrap dealer, Alokkumar Shiv Kumar Gupta, 45, a jockey in a club, Imran Salim Sheikh, 25, a chemical dealer, and Mohammad Yusuf Mohammad Yunus Dadda,42, a caterer, the police said.

