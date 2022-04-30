Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to take get back to winning ways when they take on Gujarat Titans in the 43rd match of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. RCB are coming into this game after losing their last two games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals while on the other hand GT are on a four-match winning streak. The biggest talking point of the match is if Virat Kohli could be dropped from the RCB playing XI?

Virat is going through the worst patch in his cricket career. So far in the league, Virat has scored just 128 runs in nine games with a horrifying average of 16 and a strike rate of just 119. The cricket pundits around the world have started suggesting that Virat should take a break from cricket in order to get his form back while some have back him to make comeback in this season itself. Virat opened the batting for RCB in the last game and if he gets dropped from the team, Anuj Rawat can replace him at the top.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya-led side will look to continue the winning momentum and secure their place in the playoffs. The table-toppers need one more win to claim their spot in the final four. GT were finding it difficult to get balance in their batting lineup, however, with the addition of Wriddhiman Saha at the top there batting is looking really strong.

Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.