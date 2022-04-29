Royal Challengers Bangalore arranged a party for the newly-wed couple Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman inside their bio-bubble in Mumbai. A short video has been shared by RCB's official Twitter handle where former Challengers' captain Virat Kohli can be seen doing the Bhangra while pacer Mohammad Siraj is performing Hyderbad's traditional Marfa dance.

Traditional Indian attire, smiles, hugs, music, dance and more dance. #MaxiVins had everything to bring the wedding vibes inside the bio bubble. That turned out to be one special night! Come be a part of it through this video.#PlayBold #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #nmmRCB pic.twitter.com/rZdSDpFRJO — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 29, 2022

Earlier a video of Virat grooving to Samantha Prabhu’s ‘Oo Antava’ song went viral. RCB shared the video of the party with the caption," Traditional Indian attire, smiles, hugs, music, dance and more dance. #MaxiVins had everything to bring the wedding vibes inside the bio bubble. That turned out to be one special night! Come be a part of it through this video. #PlayBold #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB."

In the video, we can see a beautiful set created for Maxi and Vini. The couple can also be seen dancing in the video. Maxwell entered the party wearing a Sherwani while Vini donning a Lehenga. The couple was given a guard of honour by the RCB team. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was also seen in red Kurta. RCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson wished the newly married couple all the best. He also said that Maxwell is like a family member.

Maxwell tied knots with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on March 27 this year. As Vini is of Indian origin, the wedding took place as per Indian rituals after a Christian wedding earlier.