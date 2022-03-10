हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has qualities to become a successful leader, says director of cricket Vikram Solanki

Gujarat Titans director of cricket Vikram Solanki feels Hardik Pandya’s learnings from MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will help him when he leads the Titans in IPL 2022. 

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has qualities to become a successful leader, says director of cricket Vikram Solanki
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya. (Source: Twitter)

Vikram Solanki, the Director of Cricket of Gujarat Titans, feels Hardik Pandya has all the qualities to become a very successful and fine captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Hardik was drafted by the Titans for Rs 15 crore and was announced as their captain well ahead of the auction.The all-rounder, who was an integral part of Mumbai Indians in the previous season, has no previous experience of leading in the IPL 2022.

However, Solanki feels Hardik’s learnings from MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will help him when he leads the Gujarat Titans. “We see in Hardik the qualities that can turn him into a successful and very fine captain. We have spoken a couple of times about his track record as far as winning IPL titles is concerned,” Solanki told The Telegraph.

“He has been part of our leadership group and has taken a lot of learnings from other captains like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni. He will use all that learning in developing himself as a captain and will be well backed by the support staff,” he added.

The Titans open their IPL 2022 campaign against another new franchise in Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium. Notably, Hardik has not played any international cricket since the T20 World Cup last year and he also skipped the domestic tournaments. However, Solanki mentioned that Pandya is working extremely hard in his rehabilitation, adding that it`s important to be patient with the star all-rounder.

“Hardik is working extremely hard in all aspects of his game, from the rehabilitation and recovery point of view. He is conscious that he has to get up to speed with batting, bowling and fielding. He is on his path to recovery and playing a full part but we have to be patient with the demands,” he said.

(with IANS inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Gujarat TitansHardik PandyaVikram Solanki
Next
Story

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 India vs New Zealand Live Updates: Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismisses Amelia Kerr

Must Watch

PT14M57S

DNA: What lessons are hidden in Poland's historic buildings?