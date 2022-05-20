Co powered by

Gujarat Titans finished at the top of the points table even after losing their last league stage match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. RCB thrashed GT by 8 wickets to stay alive in the race of playoffs. One strange thing took place in the second innings of the match as GT's preferred wicket-keeping choice Wriddhiman Saha was not keeping the wickets, instead, Matthew Wade was behind the stumps. The GT opener did not come to the field as well.

In the post-match presentation, GT captain Hardik Pandya told that Saha had pulled his hamstring and thus he was not keeping the wickets. Saha was subbed by Jayant Yadav in the second innings.

"The learning is to make sure we don't do it in the playoffs. It is always good to score runs. The way the boys are gelling and the way we are going, it is a learning for the players. I don't know about Saha's injury. He was feeling his hamstring and it was a precautionary measure to keep him off the field," Hardik said.

Saha is in great form in IPL 2022 as he has scored 312 in just nine games this season. Saha was not picked in the first few games as Wade was given the chance above him but when the Australian failed, Hardik gave a game to Saha and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Saha is averaging 39.00 and giving stable opening for GT. He has scored three fifties in the season so far with strike rate of 124.80.

If Saha misses the first playoff then it will put GT in big trouble as no other opening combination has worked for them. GT will be playing playoff 1 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 24.