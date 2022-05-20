हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya reveals why Wriddhiman Saha did not keep wickets in Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game

If Saha misses the first playoff then it will put GT in big trouble as no other opening combination has worked for them. GT will be playing playoff 1 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 24. 

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya reveals why Wriddhiman Saha did not keep wickets in Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game
Source/Twitter

Co powered by 

Co powered by

Gujarat Titans finished at the top of the points table even after losing their last league stage match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. RCB thrashed GT by 8 wickets to stay alive in the race of playoffs. One strange thing took place in the second innings of the match as GT's preferred wicket-keeping choice Wriddhiman Saha was not keeping the wickets, instead, Matthew Wade was behind the stumps. The GT opener did not come to the field as well.

In the post-match presentation, GT captain Hardik Pandya told that Saha had pulled his hamstring and thus he was not keeping the wickets. Saha was subbed by Jayant Yadav in the second innings. 

"The learning is to make sure we don't do it in the playoffs. It is always good to score runs. The way the boys are gelling and the way we are going, it is a learning for the players. I don't know about Saha's injury. He was feeling his hamstring and it was a precautionary measure to keep him off the field," Hardik said. 

Saha is in great form in IPL 2022 as he has scored 312 in just nine games this season. Saha was not picked in the first few games as Wade was given the chance above him but when the Australian failed, Hardik gave a game to Saha and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Saha is averaging 39.00 and giving stable opening for GT. He has scored three fifties in the season so far with strike rate of 124.80. 

If Saha misses the first playoff then it will put GT in big trouble as no other opening combination has worked for them. GT will be playing playoff 1 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 24. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Hardik PandyaWriddhiman SahaMatthew Wade
Next
Story

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly buys new house for THIS whopping amount, check HERE

Must Watch

PT3M30S

Namaste India: CBI raids Lalu-Rabri's house