Gujarat Titans might be table-topper in the IPL 2022 league stage but on Thursday (May 19), they were stunned by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On top of that, GT wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade was reprimanded for breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Wade, coming into bat at No. 3 position, had hit two fours and a sixes en route to 16 runs in 12 balls, and just as things started to look up for the Aussie, he was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell in the final over of the Powerplay. Attempting a sweep, Wade missed the line of the ball and was hit on his backfoot; it seemed the ball had deflected off his glove, but the ultra-edge showed no such deflection and he was adjudged LBW.

Watch the video of Matthew Wade’s dismissal here…

Even though the technology didn’t favour Wade, he was livid with the decision and as he entered the dressing room, he made no attempts to hide his anger. The Gujarat Titans star threw his helmet and went on to smash the bat multiple times inside the dressing room.

Watch the video of Wade destroying the dressing room with his bat and helmet here…

Today 3rd umpire wrong decision..Matthew wade full Angry@MatthewWade13 pic.twitter.com/tHbppYnyIc — Shivakumar Mudhiraj (@Shivaku87219170) May 19, 2022

Wade had to don the wicketkeeping gloves in the RCB chase as Wriddhiman Saha felt his hamstring was tight, according to skipper Hardik Pandya. Wade was warned by the IPL for breaching Code of Conduct but not fined.

“Matthew Wade from Gujarat Titans has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Mr. Wade admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” an IPL statement added.