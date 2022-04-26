Rajasthan Royals went on top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table after their impressive against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday (April 26). However, scenes during the match were not so pretty as Riyan Parag and Harshal Patel got into a heated arguement after the Rajasthan finished their innings at 144/8.

Following to the verbal fight between the two, Harshal Patel refused to shake hands with Parag scored an unbeaten 56 off 31 balls at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

Due to the intensity of the league, it is understable that adrenaline plays a part and things can get heated. However, some fans didn't like Patel's gesture terming it as a 'unsportive move'.

Put into bat Rajasthan Royals' side got off to a poor start losing opener Devdutt Padikkal for 7 leg-before-wicket by Mohammed Siraj in the second over of the match. Surprisingly the Royals promoted Ravichandran Ashwin to no.3 and the all-rounder scored quick runs by hitting four boundaries but his innings could not last long as Siraj dismissed him caught and bowled for 17 off 9 balls as RR lost their second wicket for 33.

In the very next ball, Josh Hazlewood dismissed the Orange cap holder Jos Butler for 8 to leave the inaugural champions tottering at 33 for 3. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson tried to resurrect the innings with Daryl Mitchell.

Rajasthan scratched their way to the triple-figure mark but in the next over they lost the wicket of Shimon Hetmyer for 3. Despite losing partners at the other end Parag kept on hitting boundaries and sixes to notch up his half-century of just 29 balls.

Harshal Patel dealt Rajasthan with another blow dismissing Trent Boult in the 18th over and in the next over Prasidh Krishna was run out as they lost their eighth wicket for 121.

Parag's blistering unbeaten 56-run knock off 31 balls with the help of three boundaries and four sixes to 144/8 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 144/8 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 56*, Sanju Samson 27: Josh Hazlewood 2/19, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/23) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

