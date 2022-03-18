Huge blow to LSG as this BIG player ruled out of IPL 2022

In what is a huge setback for Lucknow Super Giants, their foreign buy Mark Wood has been ruled out of IPL 2022.

The England pacer is nursing an elbow injury which he got during the first West Indies vs England Test.

A report in 'Espncricinfo' said that Wood will not represent Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL beginning March 26 after picking up a right elbow injury during the first Test against the West Indies last week.

New entrants Super Giants had paid Rs 7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL auction last month.

Wood could only bowl 17 overs in the game against West Indies in North Sound.

The Super Giants will be led by K L Rahul and coached by Andy Flower.