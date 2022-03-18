हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Huge blow to LSG as this BIG player ruled out of IPL 2022

In what is a huge setback for Lucknow Super Giants,  their foreign buy Mark Wood has been ruled out of IPL 2022. 

Huge blow to LSG as this BIG player ruled out of IPL 2022
(Source: Twitter)

In what is a huge setback for Lucknow Super Giants,  their foreign buy Mark Wood has been ruled out of IPL 2022. 

The England pacer is nursing an elbow injury which he got during the first West Indies vs England Test.

A report in 'Espncricinfo' said that Wood will not represent Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL beginning March 26 after picking up a right elbow injury during the first Test against the West Indies last week.

New entrants Super Giants had paid Rs 7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL auction last month.

Wood could only bowl 17 overs in the game against West Indies in North Sound.

The Super Giants will be led by K L Rahul and coached by Andy Flower.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketLucknow Super GiantsLSGMark WoodIPL 2022
Next
Story

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Bangladesh lose last-over thrillier versus West Indies

Must Watch

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian forces fire missiles near Lviv airport
PT1M55S

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian forces fire missiles near Lviv airport