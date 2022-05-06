हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India's fastest bowler Umran Malik should bowl alongside Jasprit Bumrah in T20 World Cup 2022, says Harbhajan Singh

The Jammu-born pacer, who has been mentored by Irfan Pathan, clocked a record 157 kph in Match 50 of IPL 2022 vs Delhi Capitals on May 5. 

Source: Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has been making headlines in the ongoing IPL 2022 courtesy his mad pace. 

The Jammu-born pacer, who has been mentored by Irfan Pathan, clocked a record 157 kph in Match 50 of IPL 2022 vs Delhi Capitals on May 5. 

This is the second fastest delivery in IPL history, with the top rank belonging to Shaun Tait, who has clocked 157.7 kph.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wants to see Umran in the Indian team soon to partner pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year.

"He (Umran Malik) is my favourite, I want to see him in the Indian team because what a bowler he is," Harbhajan told reporters on Friday.

"Tell me any one bowler who bowls more than 150 (kmph) and is not playing for the country. So, I think it is a great thing and he will inspire many youngsters to take up this game, where he has come from and what he is doing in IPL, he has been unbelievable," he added.

Harbhajan went on to say that if he was in the national selection committee, he would have drafted the Jammu pacer into the Indian team.

"And I don't know whether he will be selected or not but if I was part of selection committee, I would have given a go ahead. Umran Malik should partner Jasprit Bumrah when India plays in Australia (for T20 World Cup)," said the former off-spinner.

With inputs from PTI

