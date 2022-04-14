Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in Match 24 of IPL 2022 to jump to top of points table.

With the win, GT have now become the first team to collect 8 points in this season.

However, there is one major concern for the team as skipper Hardik Pandya was seen leaving the field midway through the 18th over which he was bowling.

On the second delivery of the decisive 18th over, he got rid of dangerous Jimmy Neesham and then bowled one more delivery. But when he started running in for the 4th ball of the over, he felt discomfort in his thighs and he immediately left the ground for medical attention. The over was then completed by Vijay Shankar.

There is no word out yet on Hardik's possible injury but he already has Twitter talking about it. Gujarat are doing well under his captaincy and they cannot afford losing their in-form captain midway through the tournament.

Not following the match, what happened to Hardik Pandya? Hope it's not a serious injury — Udit (@udit_buch) April 14, 2022

However, the niggle did not hut GT in this game as they crossed the line with 37 runs still in the bag.

Hardik led from the front with a an unbeaten half-century to set up the match nicely for Gujarat.

The all-rounder smahed unbeaten 87 off 52 balls to guide Titans to 192 for four after being invited to bat.

Hardik decorated his knock with eight fours and four sixes and in the company of Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) shared 86 runs for the fourth wicket to lay the foundation for Titans' big score.

Towards the end, David Miller played a 14-ball unbeaten 31-run cameo.

Titans' bowlers then picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict Royals to 155 for nine.

Jos Buttler top-scored for Royals with a 24-ball 54.

With inputs from PTI