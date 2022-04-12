Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021’s wooden-spooners Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to notch up back-to-back wins in the 2022 season – defeating Chennai Super Kings and now Gujarat Titans in the last match. A lot of credit for SRH’s successive wins should go to their batters led by young opener Abhishek Sharma and skipper Kane Williamson.

While Williamson scored an impressive 46-ball 57, West Indian southpaw Nicholas Pooran put the icing on the cake against the Titans – scoring 34 off 18 balls. After the Pooran credited fellow West Indian Brian Lara, who is part of SRH coaching staff this season, for the turn in fortunes.

“We have some amazing coaches that sit with us and have some amazing conversations. Brian is helping us tremendously, not just me but all the young batters. The first over (in the field) went wrong for us, but having saying that with the dropped catches and extras, 160 on that wicket was fabulous for the bowlers,” Pooran said after the match.

Chasing 163 to win against Hardik Pandya’s GT, SRH comfortably overhauled the target with 5 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand. “We as a batting group wanted to learn from our mistakes in the past and make partnerships. It was challenging because it was two-paced. The slower balls were sticking in the wicket a bit. We just needed a partnership, not do anything stupid and be there at the end. I try to improve every single day that I train and play,” Pooran added.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that a total of 162 was at least 10 runs short of what would have been a par-score against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which chased down the target by losing only two wickets in an IPL game on Monday. This was Gujarat Titans’ first defeat after winning three matches on the trot in their maiden appearance in IPL.

“I think batting wise we were 7-10 runs short, that would have made difference in the end. We started well with the ball, but those two overs where they scored 30 runs, got them back into the game,” Hardik said after the match.

