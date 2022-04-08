When Punjab Kings debutant Jonny Bairstow fell short of the crease in the match vs Gujarat Titans, the on-field umpires were not sure of the decision and went upstairs.

The third umpire started talking to the broadcasters in order to get the right frames for making the decision. And it is then when IPL fans wondered whether the third umpire is no one else but the great Sachin Tendulkar. His voice sounded similar to that of Sachin and it appeared that it was the great man himself in the third umpire's chair.

However that is not the case.

The third umpire for the match is Pashchim Pathak, who belongs to Mumbai Indians.

Here's how the Twitter reacted:

Why does the third umpire sound like Sachin? _ — Rohit (@rohit14_) April 8, 2022

Is sachin tendulkar third umpire today ? — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) April 8, 2022

Today's third umpire is sachin eh pic.twitter.com/2Lzh8n9HuN — AD (@cricadharsh) April 8, 2022

Earlier, Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in Match 16 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said he expects the dew to play a role in the second innings. The Titans made two changes in the squad -- Vijay Shankar is out with a back spasm while Varun Aaron has been left out, giving a chance to Sai Sudharshan and Darshan Nalkande.

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal said he too would have bowled first on winning the toss. The Punjab Kings made one change, bringing in Jonny Bairstow in place of B Rajapaksa.