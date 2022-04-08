हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Is Sachin Tendulkar 3rd umpire in PBKS vs GT clash? Surprised fans react

When Punjab Kings debutant Jonny Bairstow fell short of the crease in the match vs Gujarat Titans, the on-field umpires were not sure of the decision and went upstairs.

IPL 2022: Is Sachin Tendulkar 3rd umpire in PBKS vs GT clash? Surprised fans react
Source: Twitter

When Punjab Kings debutant Jonny Bairstow fell short of the crease in the match vs Gujarat Titans, the on-field umpires were not sure of the decision and went upstairs.

The third umpire started talking to the broadcasters in order to get the right frames for making the decision. And it is then when IPL fans wondered whether the third umpire is no one else but the great Sachin Tendulkar. His voice sounded similar to that of Sachin and it appeared that it was the great man himself in the third umpire's chair. 

However that is not the case. 

The third umpire for the match is Pashchim Pathak, who belongs to Mumbai Indians. 

Here's how the Twitter reacted: 

Earlier, Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in Match 16 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said he expects the dew to play a role in the second innings. The Titans made two changes in the squad -- Vijay Shankar is out with a back spasm while Varun Aaron has been left out, giving a chance to Sai Sudharshan and Darshan Nalkande.

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal said he too would have bowled first on winning the toss. The Punjab Kings made one change, bringing in Jonny Bairstow in place of B Rajapaksa.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Sachin tendulkarIPL 2022 PBKS vs GTPaschim PathakGujarat Titans
Next
Story

Why drop Bhanuka Rajapaksa? PBKS fans upset with team for picking Jonny Bairstow over Sri Lankan

Must Watch

PT6M29S

National Zoo Lover's Day: Is zoo necessary for animals? Zoo takes away the freedom of animals!