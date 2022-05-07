हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'KKR are almost out of playoffs': Fans slam team after embarrassing loss to LSG, check reactions

Chasing 177 to win, KKR got bundled out for 101 vs LSG in Match 53 of IPL 2022

&#039;KKR are almost out of playoffs&#039;: Fans slam team after embarrassing loss to LSG, check reactions
Source: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders were slammed by fans on Twitter after their 75-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants in Match 53 of IPL 2022

Chasing 177 to win, KKR got bundled out for 101.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side were never in the competition throughout the chase as they got off to a terrible start with loss of opener Baba Indrajith in just the first over. Iyer too could not much and departed after scoring just 6 off 9 balls. 

Aron Finch, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, all of them had an ordinary day in the office as KKR struggled to get going in the chase. 

Andre Russell lifted some hopes with some big sixes and boundaries but he fell for 45 off 19 balls and the KKR hopes depleted then and there. 

With this loss, KKR now have just 8 points from 11 games and their chances of qualiying is close to negligible. 

Take a look at how fans slammed their favourite team on Twitter:

