Kolkata Knight Riders were slammed by fans on Twitter after their 75-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants in Match 53 of IPL 2022.

Chasing 177 to win, KKR got bundled out for 101.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side were never in the competition throughout the chase as they got off to a terrible start with loss of opener Baba Indrajith in just the first over. Iyer too could not much and departed after scoring just 6 off 9 balls.

Aron Finch, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, all of them had an ordinary day in the office as KKR struggled to get going in the chase.

Andre Russell lifted some hopes with some big sixes and boundaries but he fell for 45 off 19 balls and the KKR hopes depleted then and there.

With this loss, KKR now have just 8 points from 11 games and their chances of qualiying is close to negligible.

Take a look at how fans slammed their favourite team on Twitter:

Matlab bura khelne ka bhi ek haad hota hain lekin #KKR alag hi level ka bura khelta hain. Now we can predict the match before playing. Har koi playoffs main jaane keliye khelta hain lekin KKR playoffs se bahar jaane keliye khelta hain_#LSGvsKKR — Ankur Saha (@ankur_saha93) May 7, 2022

This is one of the WORST team of KKR in so many years. Terrible Terrible team. __ — ____ (@TagdaBanda) May 7, 2022