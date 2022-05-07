हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Shivam Mavi faces the heat from KKR fans after getting hit for 5 sixes in one over by LSG batters

It was the 19th over of the LSG innings when Marcus Stoinis decided to show his muscle power and smashed three consecutive sixes. 

IPL 2022: Shivam Mavi faces the heat from KKR fans after getting hit for 5 sixes in one over by LSG batters
Source: Twitter

It was a forgettable day for Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Shivam Mavi as he got smashed for 30 runs in a single over in Match 53 of IPL 2022 vs Lucknow Super Giants

It was the 19th over of the LSG innings when Marcus Stoinis decided to show his muscle power and smashed three consecutive sixes. 

The first was a length ball and Stoinis hit it over deep square leg for a maximum. Next two deliveries went over deep mid-wicket boundary.

After being hit for 3 sixes, Mavi managed to remove Stoinis as the LSG power-hitter failed to cross the mid-wicket ropes this time and was held by Shreyas Iyer who had placed himself there.

However, there was no respite for Mavi as Jason Holder walked in next and hit him for two more consecutive sixes. 

KKR fans trolled Mavi after getting hit all over the park and giving 30 off one over. 

Check out the reactions: 

Innings report

A quick-fire fifty from Quinton de Kock (50 off 29) helped Lucknow Super Giants post 176-7.

Apart from De Kock, Deepak Hooda (41 off 27) and Krunal Pandya (25 off 27) made valuable contributions with the bat during the middle phase of the innings, after they were invited to bat first.

Lower down the order, Marcus Stoinis (28 off 14), Jason Holder (13 off 4 ) and Ayush Badoni (15 off 18) gave the finishing touches to Lucknow`s innings.

On the other hand, Andre Russell (2/22) was the most successful bowler for KKR, while Sunil Narine (1/20), Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi (1/50) also chipped in with one wicket each.

With inputs from IANS

Tags:
IPL 2022Shivam MaviKKR
