It was a forgettable day for Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Shivam Mavi as he got smashed for 30 runs in a single over in Match 53 of IPL 2022 vs Lucknow Super Giants.

It was the 19th over of the LSG innings when Marcus Stoinis decided to show his muscle power and smashed three consecutive sixes.

The first was a length ball and Stoinis hit it over deep square leg for a maximum. Next two deliveries went over deep mid-wicket boundary.

After being hit for 3 sixes, Mavi managed to remove Stoinis as the LSG power-hitter failed to cross the mid-wicket ropes this time and was held by Shreyas Iyer who had placed himself there.

However, there was no respite for Mavi as Jason Holder walked in next and hit him for two more consecutive sixes.

KKR fans trolled Mavi after getting hit all over the park and giving 30 off one over.

Check out the reactions:

If we lose this, it's because of Shivam Mavi. — Mason Mount is a bad footballer (@___allbrown____) May 7, 2022

@KKRiders Had a disastrous auction this year, they retained Varun Chakravarty & Venkatesh Iyer for 8 Cr each & dropped both of them, bought Pat Cummins for 7.25 Cr & droped him & bought Shivam Mavi for 4.8 Cr, who is the proud record holder of 4 costliest overs in KKR'S history — Partha S. Chatterjee (@partha__sarathi) May 7, 2022

Most runs off an over vs #KKR in IPL

30 - LSG (Pune) 2022

29 - DC (Delhi) 2018

28 -RR (Kolkata)2018 Shivam Mavi is the bowler who gave such amazing numbers ( performance) on all three occasions pic.twitter.com/cu0l4d8nM6 — _manifesting_ (@mayw777) May 7, 2022

Carrier destroying over of ipl

1. Sheldon cotrell over to R.tewatia

6,6,.,6,6,6

2. Shivam mavi over to stoinis and holder

6,6,6,W,6,6

3. Kedar jadhav in over against mi (needed 9 of 12 balls )

Csk lost the match — Patna pirates fan club (@fan_patna) May 7, 2022

Innings report

A quick-fire fifty from Quinton de Kock (50 off 29) helped Lucknow Super Giants post 176-7.

Apart from De Kock, Deepak Hooda (41 off 27) and Krunal Pandya (25 off 27) made valuable contributions with the bat during the middle phase of the innings, after they were invited to bat first.

Lower down the order, Marcus Stoinis (28 off 14), Jason Holder (13 off 4 ) and Ayush Badoni (15 off 18) gave the finishing touches to Lucknow`s innings.

On the other hand, Andre Russell (2/22) was the most successful bowler for KKR, while Sunil Narine (1/20), Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi (1/50) also chipped in with one wicket each.

With inputs from IANS