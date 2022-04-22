Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch revealed that on the day of the IPL 2022 mega auction he was very upset as he had not been picked by any franchise. However, with Alex Hales pulling out of the tournament in fear of staying for a long time in a bio-bubble, Finch got a call-up from Kolkata Knight Riders' head coach Brendon McCullum.

Finch had base price of Rs 1.5 crore at the mega auction 2022 but he found no takers.

Speaking to kkr.in, Finch said, "Yeah, of course (I was disappointed on not being picked up at the auction). Yeah. But then to get the call from Baz [Head coach Brendon McCullum] to come and join KKR, I was very excited and jumped at the opportunity."

Finch further said that he feels nervous on the days of auction, especially if there is not game on that day.

"I think it just depends. I think we played a game. This year we played a game against Sri Lanka on that day. So you don’t think about it too much at all. But in the years gone past, there are times when you get a little bit nervous because you’re hopeful of getting picked.

"It’s just a great competition to be a part of and I think when you’re not here you really miss it. To have the chance to train and play with the best players in the world consistently I think makes everyone better. So that’s what you miss the most and that’s what you get most nervous about, maybe missing the opportunity sometimes," he said.