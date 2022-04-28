IPL 2022: KKR's Harshit Rana makes debut vs DC, know all about him here

Kolkata Knight Riders are leaving no stone unturned to get back on winning ways as they made three changes in their playing 11. Pacer Harshit Rana and wicket-keeper batsman Baba Indrajith will be making their IPL debut for KKR in the game against Delhi Capitals on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Who is Harshit Rana?

Harshit hails from Delhi and is a right-arm medium-pace bowler. He is yet to make his domestic debut at the senior level. Delhi lad has played 30 matches at the junior level where he picked 37 wickets with an extraordinary economy of less than six. Rana can also bat down the order as he has chipped in with 216 runs at a strike rate of more than 120 at the junior level.

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Rasikh Salam was ruled out of the entire IPL 2022 tournament due to a lower back injury after having played as many as three matches this season. Harshit came in as Rasikh’s replacement in the KKR 2022 squad.

"Salam, who played 2 games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and will take no further part in the tournament. His replacement, Harshit Rana, from Delhi will join KKR at his base price of Rs 20 Lakh," stated an official IPL release.

After losing the toss against Delhi Capitals Shreyas Iyer said," I would have looked to bowl as well because of the chasing history. But the dew has gone out completely and it is very humid as well. I feel the players have to stand up for themselves and take responsibility to finish games off themselves. We have three changes: Finch, Harshit Rana, and Indrajith come in. The combinations haven't worked for us in the last few games, and we are trying to find a settled combination. We have to win six in six now to qualify, so one game at a time."

KKR will go all guns blazing against Delhi Capitals as they will look to break the losing streak and boost their chances of qualifying for playoffs.