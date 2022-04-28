हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

DC vs KKR IPL 2022: Who is Kolkata Knight Riders' new wicket-keeper Baba Indrajith? Know all about him HERE

Sam Billings was dropped from the KKR playing eleven against DC to make space for Baba Indrajith

DC vs KKR IPL 2022: Who is Kolkata Knight Riders&#039; new wicket-keeper Baba Indrajith? Know all about him HERE
Source: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders dropped wicket-keeper Sam Billings for their clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday (April 28). The overseas wicketkeeper batsman was dropped from the playing eleven against DC at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai to make place for debutant Baba Indrajith.

Baba Indrajith is a middle-order batter who plays in the Tamil Nadu team, where he made his debut at just 18 years of age. Interestingly, Baba Indrajith is the twin brother of 2012 U-19 World Cup champion Baba Aparajith. The KKR debutant's brother, Baba Aparajith was also a part of the Chennai Super Kings and Rising Supergiants squads, but didn't make his debut.

Talking about Baba Indrajith, he's middle order batter who has been playing cricket as a professional for more than nine years. KKR bought the talented wicket-keeper batsman for a base price of Rs 20 lakhs at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

IPL 2022Baba IndrajithKolkata Knight RidersDelhi CapitalsKKR vs DC
