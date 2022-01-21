IPL 2022: KL Rahul named as Lucknow's captain; Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi other two players bought

New IPL team Lucknow confirmed that KL Rahul will lead their side in IPL 2022.

The other two players they have bought are Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi.

Rahul has been bought for Rs 17 crore, Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and Ravi for Rs 4 crore. Lucknow's remaining purse is Rs 58 crore.

"As a leader as well. He is a work in progress. He keeps wicket, opens the batting. He is a phenomenal batter. What better than someone who gives you three things," said Gautam Gambhir, team mentor of Lucknow.

Andy Flower has already been named the coach of the Lucknow franchise while former India batter Gautam Gambhir will serve as the mentor of the franchise.

Before joining Lucknow, Rahul led Punjab Kings for two seasons while Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis represented Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Earlier, IPL franchises Ahmedabad and Lucknow were asked to submit the list of their draft picks by January 22. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed the development to ANI. IPL`s two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital`s Ahmedabad team had received the formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the IPL Governing Council.Brijesh Patel had also confirmed that the IPL auction would be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. "Yes, the auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13," said Patel.

The IPL mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13.

