हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

IPL 2022: KL Rahul named as Lucknow's captain; Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi other two players bought

New IPL team Lucknow confirmed that KL Rahul will lead their side in IPL 2022. 

IPL 2022: KL Rahul named as Lucknow&#039;s captain; Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi other two players bought
(Source: Twitter)

New IPL team Lucknow confirmed that KL Rahul will lead their side in IPL 2022. 

The other two players they have bought are Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi. 

Rahul has been bought for Rs 17 crore, Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and Ravi for Rs 4 crore. Lucknow's remaining purse is Rs 58 crore.

"As a leader as well. He is a work in progress. He keeps wicket, opens the batting. He is a phenomenal batter. What better than someone who gives you three things," said Gautam Gambhir, team mentor of Lucknow. 

Andy Flower has already been named the coach of the Lucknow franchise while former India batter Gautam Gambhir will serve as the mentor of the franchise.

Before joining Lucknow, Rahul led Punjab Kings for two seasons while Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis represented Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Earlier, IPL franchises Ahmedabad and Lucknow were asked to submit the list of their draft picks by January 22. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed the development to ANI. IPL`s two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital`s Ahmedabad team had received the formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the IPL Governing Council.Brijesh Patel had also confirmed that the IPL auction would be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. "Yes, the auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13," said Patel.

The IPL mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13.

With inputs from ANI

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketIPL 2022lucknow IPL teamKL Rahul Marcus StoinisRavi Bishnoi
Next
Story

Rahul Dravid is overrated: Angry Indian fans roast Team India head coach after loss in 2nd IND vs SA ODI

Must Watch

PT2M42S

Election Rush: India needs new thinking - Rahul Gandhi