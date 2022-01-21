IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya named as Ahmedabad captain; Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill other two players bought

IPL's new franchise Ahmedabad has also confirmed the three players that they have bought. They have chosen Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore). While Lucknow has opted to go with KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore), and Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore).

Hardik will lead the team. Vikram Solanki has been appointed as Ahmedabad`s Director of Cricket while Hardik Pandya will be leading the franchise. Gary Kirsten will serve as the batting coach and mentor of the Ahmedabad franchise while Ashish Nehra has been appointed as the head coach.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya was not retained by Mumbai Indians while KL Rahul decided to part ways with Punjab Kings as he wanted to go to auction.In the 2021 season, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill played for SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) respectively.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed the development to ANI. IPL`s two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital`s Ahmedabad team had received the formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the IPL Governing Council.Brijesh Patel had also confirmed that the IPL auction would be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

"Yes, the auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13," said Patel.