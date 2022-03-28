IPL 2022 LSG vs GT Highlights, Points Table, Man of the Match: All you need to know

GT vs LSG IPL 2022 Highlights

Gujarat Titans rode on brilliant pace bowling by Mohammad Shami as they started their campaign in IPL 2022 on a winning note, beating Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in a clash between two debutants whose fate was decided in the first five overs.

Bowling brilliantly and in the channel, Shami sent back Lucknow skipper and his India teammate KL Rahul for a golden duck and then claimed two more wickets in quick succession for figures of 3-0-10-3 in his first spell.

He broke the backbone of Lucknow Super Giants` batting as they were reduced to 29/4 in the fifth over with fellow pacer Varun Aaron chipping in with the wicket of West Indies batter Evin Lewis (10).

GT vs LSG Man of the Match

Mohammed Shami was adjudged the Man of the Match for his spell of 3 for 25 from 4 overs.

IPL 2022 Points Table:

DC sit at the top of the table with 1 win and NRR of 0.914.