हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 LSG vs GT Highlights, Points Table, Man of the Match: All you need to know

GT vs LSG IPL 2022 Highlights

IPL 2022 LSG vs GT Highlights, Points Table, Man of the Match: All you need to know
Source: Twitter

GT vs LSG IPL 2022 Highlights

Gujarat Titans rode on brilliant pace bowling by Mohammad Shami as they started their campaign in IPL 2022 on a winning note, beating Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in a clash between two debutants whose fate was decided in the first five overs.

Bowling brilliantly and in the channel, Shami sent back Lucknow skipper and his India teammate KL Rahul for a golden duck and then claimed two more wickets in quick succession for figures of 3-0-10-3 in his first spell.

He broke the backbone of Lucknow Super Giants` batting as they were reduced to 29/4 in the fifth over with fellow pacer Varun Aaron chipping in with the wicket of West Indies batter Evin Lewis (10).

GT vs  LSG Man of the Match

Mohammed Shami was adjudged the Man of the Match for his spell of 3 for 25 from 4 overs. 

IPL 2022 Points Table:

DC sit at the top of the table with 1 win and NRR of 0.914. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022LSG vs GTLucknow Super GiantsGujarat TitansDeepak HoodaAyush BadoniHardik PandyaKL Rahul
Next
Story

IPL 2022: KL Rahul trolled on Twitter after LSG loses first encounter to Gujarat Titans

Must Watch

PT6M

DNA: Clash in Bengal Assembly over Birbhum killing