Five men were arrested in connection with a cricket racket operating from Eden Gardens while the much-hyped IPL 2022 Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) was underway, sources said on Thursday. The arrests were made by the anti-rowdy squad (ARS) under the detective department (DD) of Kolkata Police on Wednesday evening.

All the five -- Sunil Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Amar Kumar, Obada Khalil and Aniket Kumar -- are residents of Bihar.

It is learnt that on being tipped by their sources, the sleuths of ARS in mufti reached the F-I block of the audience gallery of Eden Garden on late Wednesday. Three youths at the block caught their attention as instead of watching the nail-biting match, they were busy surfing on their mobile phones. The ARS sleuths apprehended them and arrested them.

On the basis of their confession, two more people were arrested from a private guest house in the New Market area in central Kolkata on Wednesday evening only.

It is learnt that seven mobile phones, a portable router and cash were seized from them. ARS sources said that the accused used the portable router to ensure smooth Internet connectivity within the Eden Garden premises. The police are integrating them to know about their associates.

Talking about the match, Rajat Patidar starred for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Eliminator clash of IPL 2022 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

RCB wins #IPL2022 Eliminator vs LSG Virat Kohli & DK lauded Rajat Patidar’s match winning knock, while the team enjoyed making it past the Eliminator stage. All that & more in Part 1 of the Game Day video from the dressing room.#PlayBold #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #PlayOffs pic.twitter.com/ER8nW9jOgL — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 26, 2022

With this win, RCB will play against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Friday for a place in the final against Gujarat Titans.

Batting first, an unbeaten century by Rajat Patidar (112*) and his 92-run stand with wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a massive 207/4 in their 20 overs against IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants, who managed to accumulate 193/6 in 20 overs thus failing to cross the finishing line and getting knocked out of the tournament.