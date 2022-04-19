KL Rahul’s elegance and Quinton de Kock’s flamboyance will be pitted against the finishing skills of Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell when Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in the IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Tuesday (April 19).

LSG and RCB head into the match after wins over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, respectively and both teams, who have eight points from six outings, would be keen to continue their winning streak.

Up against the second-placed Super Giants, RCB will need to address their top-order woes. While skipper Faf du Plessis has failed to fire since the opening game, opener Anuj Rawat has looked scratchy.

Virat Kohli continues to have a frustrating season. Despite looking in good form, the former RCB captain has failed to get the big runs.

Interestingly, Kohli might contemplate opening for RCB again if the franchise will look to make changes in the top order.

However, the arrival of Maxwell has strengthened the side. The Australian all-rounder blasted 55 of 34 balls to get the momentum going in the chase against DC.

Meanwhile, Karthik is revelling in his role as a finisher, single-handedly winning matches for his new side.

The seasoned wicketkeeper batter has not put a foot wrong in the ongoing season, playing some of the finest knocks as he bids to make a comeback for the national team. He has been instrumental in RCB’s rise into the top four of the league table.

On the other hand, KL Rahul (235 runs) has led the new entrants admirably. The skipper himself is in sublime form. He registered his maiden century of the season against Mumbai and sits only behind Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler in the leading run-scorer chart.

LSG also have enough firepower in de Kock, who has displayed imperious form in recent games, young Ayush Badoni, the big-hitting Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya to name a few.

The new-entrants have further been bolstered by the addition of the multi-talented duo of Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis. The two adding more depth in both bowling and batting.

LSG are expected to remain unchanged.

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match No. 31

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 19th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

LSG vs RCB Probable Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Sira